WATCH: Body cam footage shows moment deputy shoots armed suspect in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department released body-camera footage Wednesday from an officer involved shooting in Santa Rosa earlier this month that left a man injured.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 1 after the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Brad Baymon, allegedly stole a pair of shoes from Macy’s in the city’s downtown plaza and tried to stab loss prevention officers at the store.

When approached by store security, the man brandished a knife and tried to stab one of the store officers in the face, police said earlier this month.

At that point, the suspect left the area, heading toward Morgan Street.

He was later approached by a Sonoma sheriff’s deputy who tried to make contact with him.

The suspect refused the deputy’s commands, according to Santa Rosa police.

The deputy later used a taser on Baymon twice — but the weapon had no effect.

Video release Wednesday shows the suspect walking away as the officer tased him.

Police said the suspect then headed toward the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy’s body camera shows the suspect getting into the sheriff patrol car.

The car was running, according to police, and inside the trunk was the deputy’s rifle.

As the suspect tried to change the gear of the car, the Sonoma sheriff’s deputy fired shots toward the suspect, hitting him at least three times, according to police.

The deputy’s body-camera caught the moment shots were fired.

The suspect was treated for his injuries from the shooting.

He’s now facing charges of robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The robbery at Macy’s and the shooting is now being investigated by the Santa Rosa Police Department and Sonoma County’s District Attorney.