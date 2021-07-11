Watch: Campbell jewelry store targeted repeatedly by criminals

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video shows the moment suspects busted through the window of a jewelry store in Campbell.

“We’ve been through this before. This is the 4th time we’ve been live in the last 5 years.”

Geoffrey’s diamonds owner Aaron Peleg says the burglars are getting more bold.

“Last time they were here for two minutes and the police were here right after that. This time it’s 5 minutes and they’re here 30 seconds after that.”

Three people then rush inside–two use a hammer to start breaking the display cases and taking everything inside.

“They’re not afraid anymore. They basically come in here and know they have good enough time. The police always get here a minute too late.”

Peleg estimates they stole about 250-thousand dollars worth of jewelry.

The store already has double laminated windows and a high frequency alarm.

They are now moving the jewelry to safes overnight but he says he wishes the police would do more.

“I think we should have a little more police presence in downtown–especially between the hours of 2am and 5am because every single robbery we’ve had has happened at 3am.”

The police station is only a tenth of a mile from here–the owner says he believes the alarm is loud enough to hear at the police station.

He also says he doesn’t believe there’s any chance of recovery the stolen jewelry.