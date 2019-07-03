WATCH: Coast Guard rescues teen sailors in Tomales Bay

BODEGA BAY (KRON) – Two teen sailors whose boat was taking on water in Tomales Bay were rescued by the Coast Guard and partner agencies Tuesday night.

Members of a local yacht club had contacted the Coast Guard around 6 p.m. reporting 7 of their sailboats, with two people aboard each boat, in distress.

Officials said the responding Coast Guard crew arrived on scene and found one sailboat taking on water.

A surface swimmer was deployed to bring the two teens from the sailboat aboard the 47-foot Motor Lifeboat.

The other 12 sailors and their sailboats were reportedly brought to shore by the yacht club’s safety vessel.

Officials said all of the sailors were wearing wetsuits, life jackets, and helmets.

There were no reports of injuries, officials said.