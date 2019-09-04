WATCH: East Bay Rep. Barbara Lee speaks on immigration, homelessness, healthcare

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) joined KRON4’s Catherine Heenan on Inside Bay Area Politics to discuss a series of issues, including healthcare in the U.S., federal immigration policies and homelessness in California.

Lee is critical of the Trump Administration over a recent policy change that would bar immigrants from receiving a green card if they rely on public assistance programs.

The congresswoman is also an advocate for a Medicare for All healthcare plan that would give Americans access to, what she says is, affordable and accessible care.

In terms of housing and the state’s homeless crisis, Lee believes something needs to change, specifically with the eviction process.

Housing

According to the congresswoman, Bay Area residents are often seen on the streets with their personal belongings after being evicted by landlords looking for wealthier tenants.

“We’ve got to get evictions under control and some legal mechanisms so that people aren’t just kicked out into the streets,” the congresswoman said. “You go around my district and you see people living with their household items. That is very sad.”

To address the homelessness, specifically in the Bay Area, Lee said politicians need to look at the cost of living.

“I am determined, with the federal government’s help, to address this crisis in a big way,” Lee said.

Immigration

In terms of immigration and the Trump Administration’s policies, Lee is highly critical of a policy that would deny green cards to immigrants using programs like Medicaid or food stamps.

“It’s outrageous what this administration has done,” Lee said.

The congresswoman emphasized how immigrants coming to the U.S. are often fleeing violence — and to expect them to have enough money to not use public assistance like Medicaid or federal food stamps is unfair.

“They are hardworking individuals and when you look at what happens when people arrive here as immigrants, they may need a helping hand,” Lee said.

The East Bay congresswoman described how she was on public assistance and welfare at one point because she needed a “bridge over troubled waters,” she said.

Lee said public assistance programs are not something people rely on for life.

She said the Trump Administration wants to end the helping hand assistance programs provide to immigrants.

Healthcare

In addition to immigration, Lee also discussed the state of healthcare in the U.S. and how Americans deserve quality of life.

“We have to make sure accessible, affordable healthcare is provided for everyone,” Lee said.

She said the Trump Administration is aiming to eliminate healthcare for millions of Americans.

“We have to move for a system of Medicare for all and make sure that everyone has access to affordable, accessible healthcare without allowing the insurance companies to make medical decisions and gouge people for premiums and deny services,” Lee said.

The congresswoman said she believes most Americans would say yes to a plan like that.

Lee discussed a wide range of other issues in the U.S. — including climate change, gun violence and background checks.

>> To watch the full interview on Inside Bay Area Politics, click the video above.