WATCH: Furries stop domestic violence assault in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Caught on camera – two men in furry costumes are being credited for stopping a domestic violence incident.

It happened in San Jose last Friday.

Police say a man was hitting his girlfriend in the car when the two men stepped in.

They pulled the guy out of the car, stopping the attack.

The men had been present for the annual FurCon in San Jose.

If you don’t know what a furry is, it’s someone who celebrates characters and stories involving anthropomorphic animals, or fictitious characters that have human characteristics.

The man has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for domestic violence.

