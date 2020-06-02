WATCH: Heavy machinery used to vandalize Fairfield Best Buy

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) – A Best Buy was among several stores vandalized in Solano County Monday night.

Video shared with KCRA 3 shows heavy machinery being used to rip off the front door at the Fairfield Best Buy while a crowd waits outside.

The crowd then runs from the scene as officers approach.

Best Buy locations around the US have been targeted in looting attempts that have escalated amid protests over the death of George Floyd.

