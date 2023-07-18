(KRON) — An ice cream vendor was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Monday afternoon in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Video of the incident was posted to Citizen.

The caller reported the robbery to police just after 12 p.m. in the 3900 block of East 18th Street. Two men approached a vendor, pointed a gun at him and stole his items, the Oakland Police Department said.

Video of the incident shows the vendor pushing his ice cream stand down the street when an SUV stops next to him. Two people can be seen getting out of the vehicle and emptying the vendor’s pockets. Both suspects then climb back into the SUV and pull off.

The victim was not injured in the robbery. A license plate of the vehicle was visible: 8JJL319. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact OPD Robbery Section at 510-238-3326.