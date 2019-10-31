WATCH: Man rides electric scooter on Bay Bridge, later cited by CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Well this is unfortunate.

A tourist was spotted Wednesday night riding his rental scooter on the Bay Bridge, headed to Oakland.

A car can be seen trailing behind the scooter, protecting the man from other cars on the bridge.

Once the rider made it to the Oakland side of the Bay Bridge, the CHP made contact with the man, who turned out to be a tourist from the East Coast.

The CHP said the man thought he could ride his scooter on the bridge

He was then issued a citation for the ride.

Video courtesy: Grace Vorreuter