SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed appeared live on KRON4's 4th of July special to light up the Sutro Tower on its 50th birthday.

Multi-colored lasers at the base of the iconic San Francisco television and radio tower spawned a “sea of lights” from Twin Peaks. The installation, called “loveAbove,” was created by Illuminate.

The lights will be visible in San Francisco from Tuesday through Saturday.

The idea for Sutro Tower was conceived in the mid-1960s. Local television stations created the 977-foot tower to improve reception throughout the Bay Area. It stands southeast of San Francisco’s Mount Sutro.

Sutro Tower is operated by Sutro Tower, Inc., a company owned by television stations KTVU, KRON, KPIX, and KGO. The tower holds antennas for the stations and enables equal access for leased antenna space to other local TV stations, radio stations, public agencies, satellite companies, and other telecommunications clients.