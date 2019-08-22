WATCH: Another attack outside same SF building where woman was assaulted days before

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – New video released shows another unprovoked attack outside the same San Francisco condo building where a woman was assaulted last weekend.

The new security video shows the attack that happened Tuesday, Aug. 20 around 9 p.m. just outside the Watermark condo building located at 501 Beale Street.

The suspect is seen running down the street and punching a resident of the Watermark as he was walking toward the entrance of the building.

A second video shows the suspect fleeing the scene.

The videos were released by Safe Embarcadero For All – a group of local residents and businesses who oppose the city’s proposed navigation center in the Embarcadero.

According to Safe Embarcadero, the San Francisco Police Department is aware of this incident, adding that police say “there is no immediate indication that the suspect was homeless.”

On Aug. 11, Paneez Kosarian was assaulted by 25-year-old Austin James Vincent as she was trying to get inside the same building.

Kosarian fought off Vincent with the help of the building’s security guard.

In the days following his arrest, Vincent was released from jail.

Since then, Vincent has been placed back in jail after the judge in the case viewed the surveillance video and the second incident earlier this year came to light.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: