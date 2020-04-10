SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area lawmakers are mostly still in Washington trying to hash out more help for the American people during this pandemic.
KRON4’s Pam Moore talked with California Sen. Kamala Harris on Thursday about a number of issues.
She talks about the need for more legislation to help Americans, and a move by the GOP Senate Majority Leader which she labels a “charade.”
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Latest Stories:
- Oakland to close 74 miles of city streets to cars to make room for pedestrians, bicyclists
- State Farm, Mercury latest auto insurers to return money to policyholders
- WATCH: One-on-one with Sen. Kamala Harris
- ‘Bored’ kids accused of burning, vandalizing elderly cancer patient’s home
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 10, 2020