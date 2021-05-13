Watch: Pittsburg police release dramatic video of drive-by shootings

PITTSBURG, Calif (KRON) – Pittsburg police are seeking information related to two drive-by shootings that occurred in the past weeks.

Dramatic video shows a car pulling up to a home in the El Pueblo Housing complex in two different incidents.

The first occurred on May 5th with several men firing into another vehicle with two people in it. The victims can be seen running away from the attack.

The second incident occurred five days later on May 10th, and video depicts similar circumstances.

In both cases the suspects sped away after firing the shots and are at large.

Police ask that you contact Detective Chavez if you have any relevant information at 925-252-4841.