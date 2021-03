SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A labrador was rescued Saturday night at Fort Funston by San Francisco firefighters.

We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members. Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash,” firefighters tweeted.

When necessary, and if your partner does go off a cliff, do not try to rescue yourself; call 911. @GGNRANPSAlerts pic.twitter.com/WztThEDXud — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 6, 2021

Firefighters successfully rescued the dog, and there were no injuries.

“Do not try to rescue yourself,” officials say to call 911 if ever danger.