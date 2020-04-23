WATCH: San Leandro PD release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

WARNING: Video contains graphic material, viewer discretion advised

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Leandro Police Department has released body cam footage of the deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred at Walmart on April 18.

The police department released body cam video from both officers involved, along with the 911 call in a debriefing video posted on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a person brandishing a bat and a possible robbery at the Walmart at 1555 Hesperian Blvd around 3:12 p.m.

When the first officer arrived, he determined there was no robbery attempt, but the man had a bat in his hand so he tried to detain him.

Police say the man was not cooperative, so the first officer tried to taze him but was unsuccessful. After failing the second time, the officer shot the man in the chest.

The man died at the scene.

He has been identified as 33-year-old Steven Taylor.

“Anytime we have an officer-involved shooting, it is a matter we take very seriously,” San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor said. “A number of steps and investigations automatically begin. The San Leandro Police Department will conduct a complete review of this incident. The Alameda County District’s Attorney Office will conduct an independent investigation.”

The shooting is now sparking outrage within the civil rights community.

James Burch, with the Anti-Police Terror Project, said the officer unlawfully killed Taylor who was likely suffering from some sort of mental lapse.

“What I saw in that video was a person in crisis and I would expect that any person who is in crisis would be dealt with with compassion,” Burch said.

Latest News Headlines: