Watch: Santa Clara County officials give update to the VTA shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff’s have updated the situation at a VTA railyard where a shooter injured multiple people.

At 6:34 a.m. shots were fired at the 101 West Younger Avenue building, a VTA control center.

Multiple deputies arrived to the scene for the active shooter investigation.

Authorities have said that there are multiple victims and multiple fatalities including the suspect, but an exact number has not been released. It was not released how the suspect died.

The investigation is still ongoing.