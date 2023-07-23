(KRON) — A bus was stuck in Oakland due to Illegal sideshow activity in the early hours of Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Just after 4 a.m., sideshow activity began near Edes Avenue and Hegenberger Road, and 50 vehicles were gathered nearby. An AC Transit bus was stuck at Coliseum Way and Hegenberger Road.

Officers managed to disperse the crowd, and no injuries were reported. Video from the scene shows a vehicle traveling at a high speed in circles around a crowd in the area.