WATCH: Smash-and-grab at SF’s Golden Gate Park takes unusual turn

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A smash-and-grab fail was caught on camera at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.

Video posted by Forrest Lanning on Twitter shows a suspect run away with two bags in his hand.

After being chased by the victim, he drops one bag and proceeds to the passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

But the victim doesn’t give up.

The victim strips away the second bag, leaving the suspect with an empty hand.

The suspect, who was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans, got into a Chevy Impala and drove off. The car had CA plates 5ZZN552.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more details but have not yet heard back.

