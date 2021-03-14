WATCH: Steph Curry’s son does signature celebration on his birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Like father, like son.

Steph Curry’s only son, Canon, did his dad’s signature celebration after the Warriors’ win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The adorable two taps to the chest and pointing to the sky were caught on camera as the 2-year-old was in his father’s hands.

The win wasn’t the only thing being celebrated, though. Steph is also celebrating his 33rd birthday!

“Only thing better than winning is a win on the bday with my fam!! Thank you for the love and well wishes #dubnation, much appreciated,” he wrote on Instagram.

Curry got a special surprise from his three children and wife Ayesha. The video was posted to his Instagram account.