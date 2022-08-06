DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road.

Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a shop and walked towards his car, according to police. As two of those suspects were taking a watch from the victim, a witness tried to intervene.

One of the suspects struck the witness with a pistol. At one point in the robbery, one of the suspects fired one round of their firearm. However, police did not say whether any injuries came from the gunshots.

All three suspects fled the scene in a car and are still at large. No information was provided about the suspect vehicle. Danville police officers at the scene provided aid to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back as KRON4 learns more.