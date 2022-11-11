MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects stole a victim’s watch in an armed robbery in Millbrae on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the area of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive at about 1:55 p.m. The victim told police that two suspects approached him and demanded his watch. One of the suspects was armed.

The suspects then got into a getaway vehicle which was driven by a third person. Police described the car as a gray Hyundai sedan.

There has been a series of Rolex robberies across the Bay Area dating back to the summer. Robberies have happened in Daly City, Redwood City, Walnut Creek and other Bay Area cities. Police did not specify what kind of watch was stolen from the victim in Millbrae on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Gregory Chong at (650) 599-1516 or gchong@smcgov.org.