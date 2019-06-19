WATCH: Superdad Steph Curry does hair, gives sharing lesson to daughters

In case you didn’t already know, Steph Curry is a superdad and just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more…

We get to see a side of Steph that makes us do just that!

In the latest episode of Steph’s Facebook show “Stephen vs. The Game” streaming on Facebook Watch, Steph and his two daughters Riley and Ryan are seen jetsetting the friendly skies.

Six seconds in and you’re witnessing Steph’s parenting at its finest – fixing daughter Ryan’s hair and trying to do damage control as it appears Riley isn’t sharing her bag of Doritos with her sister.

The champ that he is, Steph is able to calmly resolve the situation with just a few words and a look.

“That’s not how you present… sharing,” he calmly says to dissolve the situation.

Next on the list of daddy duties – removing sprinkles from Ryan’s cupcake but still trying to keep as much icing on it as possible, all to his daughter’s liking.

Of course he does it with as much determination as he has on the court shooting those 3’s.

You can check out the clip below:

