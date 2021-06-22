Watch: Suspect flees El Cerrito Walgreens with $500 worth of goods

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – El Cerrito police released surveillance video of a suspect feeling Walgreens after stealing around $500 worth of goods.

The incident happened on June 16th.

Employees apparently told the suspect to stop stealing, but when he was confronted by security, he grabbed a baton from his waistband started making threats.

He also reportedly had a firearm in his waistband.

The suspect then fled the store in a gold Mercedes Benz which has parked nearby.

He’s described as a Black man, around 40 years old, wearing a white baseball cap and blue shirt.

If you have any information about what happened, please contact Detective Humberto Rivera at (510) 215-4422 or at hrivera@ci.el-cerrito.ca.us.