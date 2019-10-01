WATCH: Suspects crash car into Santa Cruz-area Walgreens, steal ATM

SCOTTS VALLEY (KRON) — Police in Scotts Valley, just north of Santa Cruz, are searching for a group of suspects who crashed a car into a Walgreens and stole an ATM.

Police say the crash and theft occurred around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The masked suspects exited the store within one minute after the crash.

The car involved in the crash was a stolen SUV and was left at the scene.

Police are unsure what was used as the getaway car.

Those with information on the incident are asked to call police at (831) 440-5670.