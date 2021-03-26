WATCH: Drunk driver rams SUV into outdoor dining parklet in Alameda

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Video captured the moment a car ran into an outdoor dining setup in the East Bay on Thursday.

Surveillance video from La Penca Azul shows the Nissan SUV ram into the outdoor dining parklet on Park Street in Alameda.

The incident occurred just before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Video shows one woman run away from the area and others eating nearby quickly stand up.

Alameda police and fire personnel responded to the scene and found two adults injured. They were taken to local hospitals with mild and non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the driver was involved in two separate collisions near the intersection.

Just before driving into the parklet, the driver rear-ended a car that was traveling north on Park Street and stopped at a red light at Santa Clara Avenue.

That’s when the driver turned onto Santa Clara Avenue and collided with the restaurant parklet.

Three people were inside the SUV — the driver and two children. No one in the car was injured.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Due to the children being in the car, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment.

The driver was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

