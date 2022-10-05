SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As Fleet Week really starts to pick up, KRON4’s Sara Stinson got the opportunity to tour the U.S.S. Harpers Ferry, which was first commissioned in 1995.

There are two United States Navy ships, at Pier 30/32 and at Pier 35, and one U.S. Coast Guard ship, at Pier 19, that you can have the chance to tour. Tours start today.

The tour dates and times are:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon

People who take the tours get to see the ins-and-outs of ship life.

Anyone who doesn’t get a chance to get onboard can see the parade of ships Friday at 11 a.m. along the waterfront, from the Golden Gate Bridge to the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Air shows will be Friday through Sunday. All told, Fleet week is expected to draw one million people to San Francisco.