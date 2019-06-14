WATCH: Video shows incident between Raptors exec, deputy at NBA Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 has obtained video that shows the aftermath of the shoving incident between the Toronto Raptors president and an Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy at the NBA Finals.

Authorities are investigating whether Raptors president Masai Ujiri pushed and hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face as he tried to get onto the court after his team won the NBA title in Oakland.

Video taken by Ben Baller shows Ujiri and the deputy each being held back by bystanders during a heated exchange.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told KRON4 says Ujiri tried to push past the deputy who then asked for his credential.

Several bystanders intervened and Ujiri ultimately got onto the court without displaying any credentials.

The Raptors said in a statement that the team is cooperating with authorities and looking into the incident.

The team says it looks forward to resolving the situation.

“The NBA asked us to strictly enforce the NBA credential policy,” Sgt. Kelly explains. “And they asked us not to let anyone on court that was not credentialed.”

Sgt. Kelly tells KRON4 deputies decided to not make an ordeal given the circumstances.

“We didn’t want to arrest him on the court on national television,” Sgt. Kelly said. “So, we made a decision to stand down and we would go the route of submitting a report against him for the battery to the DA.”

Deputies are now reviewing body camera footage, surveillance cameras and cell phone video of the incident.

Sgt. Kelly said that this incident was not racially motivated.

“This was a case of credentials vs. no credentials,” Sgt. Kelly explains. “This was him following the rules set by the NBA and the credential policy and it had nothing to do with racial disparity.”

