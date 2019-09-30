WATCH: Fare evaders reportedly leaving Rolling Loud hop Oakland BART turnstiles

OAKLAND (KRON) – A video showing waves of fare evaders jumping the BART turnstiles following a popular music festival over the weekend has gone viral.

Katherine Viloria shared the video on Twitter showing what appears to look like every single person leaving the BART station in Oakland hopping over the turnstiles.

“My mom works for BART and sent me this video of people leaving Rolling Loud lmaoooo the commentary,” she tweeted early Sunday.

My mom works for BART and sent me this video of people leaving Rolling Loud lmaoooo the commentary pic.twitter.com/vE8kE7aeh2 — KATHERINE. (@kathviloria) September 29, 2019

The annual Rolling Loud festival took place at the Oakland Coliseum on Sept. 28 and 29.

The video has since been viewed more than 132,000 times.

The video was also uploaded on Reddit under a “Bay Culture” sub-post.

Just last week, BART officials voted on a new gate design in hopes of keeping out such fare evaders, whom officials said cost the transit agency about $25 a million year.

The new swing-style gates have clear doors that open and close on their own, versus the current turnstiles.

Replacing al 600 gates across BART stations systemwide will cost upwards of $150 million.

