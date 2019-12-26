Watching NYE fireworks? Stay away from Treasure Island, officials warn

TREASURE ISLAND (KRON) – Planning on watching some fireworks if you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area for New Year’s Eve?

If you are, do NOT go to Treasure Island, city officials are advising.

In a statement, the Treasure Island Development Authority said it does not advise the public to visit TI on the holiday due to ongoing construction related to the TI Development Project.

Officials said viewing areas and parking will be extremely limited on New Year’s Eve and roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible.

Besides, why not watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home?

Join KRON4 on New Year’s Eve where we’ll be live from the Embarcadero with Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman to bring you the fireworks from over the Ferry Building.

Learn more about KRON4’s NYE Live celebration here.

