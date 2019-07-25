Water districts prepare as wildfire threats could mean days-long power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The threat of wildfires means that PG&E could turn off power for several days.

Now water districts are preparing to keep the water from shutting off.

The East Bay Municipality District now has a back-up plan that includes filling water tanks to capacity during Red Flag Warnings, and making sure there is electricity to move water up to people who live in the hills.

Portable generators would go in cities like Berkeley, Castro Valley, and San Ramon starting on Aug. 1.

Other Bay Area water agencies also have plans in place.

In Santa Clara, Valley Water has back-up power at all of its drinking water treatment plants.

North Marin Water District just purchased and rented additional back-up generators that can be deployed during power shut-offs.

Latest Headlines: