(KRON) — Crews from the Benicia Public Works Department are currently on the scene of a water leak near Benicia Middle School, according to a tweet from the city. The source of the leak has been determined as a 4-inch service line, the city said.

Crews at the scene are working to expose the line and replace the section that is leaking. Repairs are estimated to be complete by around 6 p.m.

Eastbound traffic on Southampton Road is closed and being diverted through a parking lot, the city said. The westbound section of the road remains open.

Traffic control is being provided by the Benicia Police Department and crews from public works.

Irrigation systems have been disrupted at Benicia Middle School while crews excavate and repair the leak. All school buildings still have water. Water service to homes in the area has not been affected, according to the city.