SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A broken fire hydrant is leaking water onto lanes on the Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon and causing major traffic delays.

The fire hydrant is spewing water in both directions on westbound lane 5 and eastbound lane 1.

The incident was reported just before 4 p.m., during rush hour.

The pipe belongs to the city of San Francisco who is working to mitigate the spread.

No other details were immediately available.

