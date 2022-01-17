Water levels continue to fluctuate after tsunami advisory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Family and friends of those living in Tonga are still waiting for answers after an underground volcano about 40 miles north of the country’s main Island erupted.

Since then communication lines have been severed making it tough for those organizing relief efforts to know what to send.

KRON 4’s Rob Nesbitt reports on how one local company is putting together cargo to send to the South Pacific.

“Just about every worker at SF Enterprises and Logistics has family living in Tonga. They of course want to help, but that’s a tough job when phone lines and internet in Tonga are both down,” said Sesilia Langi Pahulu.

“We’re sitting here worried as well. We haven’t spoken to anyone since Friday.”

Sesilia Langi Pahulu’s parents started SF Enterprises and Logistics in Oakland in the 70’s after moving to the Bay area from Tonga.

It’s a country that’s no stranger to Tsunamis, but her family has yet to hear or see the devastation from one over the weekend.

Caused by an underground volcano so severe it was captured from above by satellite cameras.

“I don’t know if the island thought it was going to be that crazy because eruptions here and there. To ever get this drastic I don’t think they were expecting it,” Pahulu said.

SF Enterprises and Logistics sends shipping containers to Tonga throughout the year.

Workers are currently hustling to put together a relief container to ship out Friday to help Tongans effected by the Tsunami.

“I know for sure the air quality is bad, water is going to be a big issue so when people are calling now I just tell them now. That’s all I can gage at the moment.”

The Tsunami was also felt in nearby New Zealand.

“That is a force of nature that is incredible,” said boat owner Grant Alexander.

Grant Alexander’s boat now looks like this after a wave sent another boat into it.

“Red catamaran going over the top of my boat. Literally took the fly bridge clean off it as it went over the top,” Alexander said.

In Tonga, the damage is less known.

Langi Pahulu says she’s organizing relief efforts through the National Emergency Management, but won’t know for sure what is needed until phone lines there are re-opened.

“This is going to be going on for months,” Pahulu said.

It takes about 4 to 5 weeks for Cargo ships to get to Tonga from the Bay Area.

Langi Pahulu says there are rumors that a New Zealand Military ship was able to make to the main island of Tonga, but hasn’t been able to confirm that.