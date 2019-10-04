Live Now
KRONON: STREAMING LIVE, LOCAL NEWS NOW

Water main break causes roadway flooding off I-680 in San Ramon

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A water main break is causing roadway flooding in San Ramon, according to authorities.

The southbound I-680 on-ramp from eastbound Crow Canyon Road is reportedly closed due to the flooding.

Police say the water main break is affecting some nearby businesses in the 2400 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

There is no word on when the on-ramp will reopen.

Check back for updates.

>> For a live look at traffic conditions, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News