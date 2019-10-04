Water main break causes roadway flooding off I-680 in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A water main break is causing roadway flooding in San Ramon, according to authorities.

The southbound I-680 on-ramp from eastbound Crow Canyon Road is reportedly closed due to the flooding.

Police say the water main break is affecting some nearby businesses in the 2400 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard.

Good side of this…we are getting visits from the local wildlife? 👍 pic.twitter.com/FA5CTGY93y — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) October 4, 2019

There is no word on when the on-ramp will reopen.

