Water main break causes roadway flooding off I-680 in San Ramon

SAN RAMON (KRON) — A water main break is causing roadway flooding in San Ramon, according to authorities.
The southbound I-680 on-ramp from eastbound Crow Canyon Road is reportedly closed due to the flooding.
Police say the water main break is affecting some nearby businesses in the 2400 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard.
There is no word on when the on-ramp will reopen.
Check back for updates.
