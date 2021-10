ALAMO, Calif. (KRON) — Streets in Alamo are flooded early Friday morning due to a water main break.

It’s impacting a block on Hemme Ave at Danville Blvd.

Officials said an 8-inch pipe broke, and they will likely be on scene until at least 11 a.m. to fix the break. About 182 customers will be affected.

The pipe that broke is over 70 years old, according to officials.

They have not been able to find the main valve as of 5:30 a.m. to shut off the water completely.

