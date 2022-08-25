(BCN) — A broken water main in San Anselmo off Sir Francis Drake Boulevard shut down traffic in the area on Thursday morning as agencies scrambled to fix the problem. The Ross Valley Fire Department first got a call about the break between Saunders and San Anselmo avenues at 9:08 a.m., a spokesperson for the department said.

The fire department protected the roadway until the Marin Municipal Water District could shut off the flow of water and begin repairs. The fire department helped some residents pump water from their basements, the spokesperson said, but otherwise there was no widespread or serious damage to people or property.

A notice went out from the Central Marin Police Authority on Thursday morning cautioning people to avoid the area. There was no estimate immediately available for when the roadway would reopen.

