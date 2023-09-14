SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Public works crews discovered all the pipes on the Fillmore street block in the Cow Hollow neighborhood need to be replaced. The estimated time of this new repair project is expected to take six weeks.

Water, sewer and gas pipelines on that block were all found to be outdated and in need of a replacement before the street can fully reopen, the SF Public Utilities Commission said.

This comes after a sinkhole formed on Monday as a result of a 70-year-old water main rupturing at Green and Fillmore streets. That sinkhole has since been filled.

Fillmore Street is closed off between Union and Green streets and will remain that way through October. Crews are expected to work daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is urging both homeowners and businesses to file claims if they’ve suffered any damage. The biggest issue some businesses may have is slower foot traffic due to the road closure.