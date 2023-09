(KRON) — Water has been shut off in parts of Petaluma on Thursday due to a “major water main leak,” the Petaluma Police Department said.

Police said these areas of the city are affected:

Magnolia

White Oak Circle

Acorn Circle

Sycamore Lane

Madrone Lane

Pepperwood Lane

Hawthorn Court

Crews are working to fix the water main. There is no estimated time for it to return.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.