Water shutoff on parts of Mt. Diablo due to drought

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Pack a few extra water bottles the next time you head to Mount Diablo State Park.

Due to the drought, faucets, showers and flushing toilets have been turned off at various parts of the mountain.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation says water springs on Mount Diablo State Park have been reduced to a trickle and the water storage tanks are close to empty.

That’s why, about two weeks ago, the decision was made to shut down faucets around picnic and camping areas.

Showers have been off-limits since the spring.

“Be prepared. You know, have that extra water bottle. Know what you’re doing,” Gary Brannan said.

Cyclists say the water shortage has forced them to adjust the way they prepare for their rides.

“I always take at least two bottles, and if I’m running low, I stop. I don’t climb anymore — I go back home,” Gene Larkin said.

The higher you go up the mountain, the less likely you will find running potable water.

Restrooms with flushing toilets have mostly been closed and replaced with portable toilets and handwashing stations.

“We carry our own water. We bring one, two, three litters, depending on how far we’re hiking,” Rich Gehring said.

“With the heat and whatnot, you tend to drink the bottles faster, and you’re pretty low on water by the time you get up here,” Chris Metz said.

Until the area gets consistent rain, the situation may stay dry for a while, so when it comes to water, bring more than you think you will need when visiting the state park.