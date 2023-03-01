MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Waymo is the latest Bay Area-based company to conduct layoffs, a Waymo source confirmed to KRON4. The Mountain View-based company said it cut about 8% of its staff in two rounds of layoffs.

“We took a close look at our organizational structure to ensure that we’re aligned on our top priorities for ‘23. This impacted some roles in line with our fiscally disciplined approach – impacts which were phased across two dates,” a Waymo representative who asked not to be named confirmed to KRON4.

Reuters reported that 137 employees were terminated in the second round of layoffs. Some of the roles that were eliminated were in engineering, the representative said.

Waymo’s mission is to create safe, self-driving vehicles. Their cars can be seen around San Francisco.

Waymo is the latest Bay Area tech company to announce layoffs. Google, Twitter and Zoom are other businesses that have cut members of their workforce.

The employee said Waymo “took a thoughtful approach” with the employees that were laid off.

“We’re confident that we have the right teams in place to achieve success for Waymo,” the Waymo representative said.