SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Waymo vehicle struck and killed a small dog on the streets of San Francisco last month, the company confirmed to KRON4. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 21, when the dog ran in front of a Waymo vehicle with an “autonomous specialist” in the driver’s seat, according to a company spokesperson.

The spokesperson told KRON4 that an investigation had been launched and that an initial review indicated that the Waymo’s system correctly identified the dog which ran from behind a parked vehicle. However, the Waymo was unable to avoid hitting the animal.

The dog was struck and subsequently died as a result of the incident.

“We send our sincere condolences to the dog’s owner,” the spokesperson said. “The trust and safety of the communities we are in is the most important thing to us and we’re continuing to look into this on our end.”

The dog, which reportedly ran out of an encampment on Toland Street, was off-leash when it was struck by the Waymo.

KRON4 reached out to the San Francisco Police Department regarding the incident and was told that officers from the Bayview Station responded to the incident but did not locate anything.