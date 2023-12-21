MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — On Wednesday night, an East Bay community came together to voice their concerns to a refining company with repeated issues. Martinez residents say they’ve had enough as the Martinez Refining Company has had problems with flaring, starting a grass fire and sending coke dust into the community.

At the Martinez City Council meeting Wednesday, the Martinez Refining Company presented to the city what they’re doing to prevent these things from happening. Residents in attendance gave them an earful, saying they deserve a healthy community.

Residents at Wednesday’s meeting railed against the Martinez Refining Company. They say they are fed up with the flaring and dust releases in their community.

” We don’t feel comfortable here, we don’t feel safe,” said one community member at Wednesday’s meeting.

The refining company has been under fire for issues stemming from a powdery substance being released last Thanksgiving. The “spent catalyst” dust filled with heavy metals covered cars, homes and yards.

Since then, more releases have happened including a foul odor being sent into the air. Last weekend flaring at the refinery sparked a brush fire.

“We work very hard to minimize flaring,” said a refinery representative at Wednesday’s meeting.

A spokesman for the refinery’s parent company, PBF Energy, said the company is investing millions for maintenance and they’re hoping to prevent flaring altogether. They also promised to better inform the community about future issues.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said they’ve issued nearly 50 violation notices against MRC over the last year.

“No longer trusts,” said another community member at the meeting. “We are fed up.”

“Martinez deserves better,” said another.

Martinez Refining Company will continue to give updates to the city council on a bi-monthly basis. Last year’s spent catalyst dust release is still under investigation.