‘We might get justice’: Attorney after police raid ex-Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s home

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies took multiple personnel items from former Mayor Dominic Foppoli’s home in Windsor early Wednesday morning.

The warrant is just the latest chapter in the case where nearly a dozen women spoke out claiming the once highly regarded rising mayor committed crimes against them, including sexual battery, assault, groping, and rape.

“I currently represent 7 of the women that say Dominic Foppoli committed crimes,” said Attorney Traci Carillo.

KRON4 spoke with Traci Carillo Wednesday concerning the detectives’ actions and how those who brought the allegations to light are dealing.

“It is a mixture of emotions, a lot of sadness, that now there is something new, it is a triggering event sure a lot of tears,” said Attorney Traci Carillo.

Carillo adds it’s been more than 6 months since the first survivors spoke up helping launch multiple investigations, Carillo adds, news of the search made an impact.

“This has been a long investigation. Certainly, this is a step, progress in the right direction.”

Initially following the allegations, Foppoli fought back – saying he would stay on as mayor, but a recall campaign gained in strength, and he announced he would step down.

Calls to Foppoli for comments have not been returned.

Carillo says as a former prosecutor she says she attempts to counsel her clients about how these cases take time and that it is tough to go through.

“There are so many emotional triggers. This though finally shows that it is moving forward, and we might get justice.”