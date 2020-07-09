‘We must all wear face coverings’: South Bay officials urge community to wear mask

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay officials are pleading with the community to wear masks as the economy is set to open further next week.

They say it’s a question of personal responsibility.

“At the end of the day, mother nature is in charge and we must adapt,” Dr. Sara Cody said.

In other words, says public health’s Dr. Sara Cody, wear a mask.

Around San Jose on Wednesday, most people, but not everybody at a Costco was doing so.

The same thing happened on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen.

Masks and no mask. In downtown San Jose, a similar story.

Play it safe and reduce your risk, it’s that simple, says Dr. Cody.

“So what this means is everywhere we go, if we are with people outside our households, we must all wear face coverings,” Cody said.

With the county reporting 450 new cases last weekend, we can and must do better, says County Executive Dr. Jeff Smith.

“We need to take a different perspective, rather than focusing on business sectors we need to focus on personal responsibility,” Smith said.

“We are in for the long haul and the only way we can bend the curve back in the community is if we are protecting each other in a much more disciplined way than we have been,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

Signs remind people to wear masks at Santana Row but compliance was spotty outside.

People feel less pressure to mask up outdoors.

They feel more safe from the virus outdoors and there is evidence that may be true but close contact occurs outdoors too.

Indoors, a maskless person is rare.

The rules are pretty clear but with hair and nail salons and many other businesses opening next week, it’s all about risk reduction says Dr. Cody.

“When we go out to engage in business and other activities, we must do it all differently, if we don’t, our cases will continue to accelerate and we will be in big trouble,” Cody said.

