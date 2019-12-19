‘We need some help’: East Bay food bank in need of donations this holiday season

(KRON) — A charitable organization in the East Bay that provides food to over 2-million people each year is now finding itself in need of a little help this holiday season.

“We are picking up some onions, some potatoes, some baked goods, some turkeys. There’s a lot of needed people out there. It’s our job to give back. We cannot do it without the food bank,” said Frederick Wright with Antioch Light Ministries.

That is all the more reason officials at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano in Concord say they are concerned this holiday season because donations have slowed down this year.

“We need some help,” said Lisa Sherrill with the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Food Bank spokesperson Lisa Sherrill says donations that help the food bank in its mission to serve those in need have unfortunately slowed a bit as the year comes to a close

“Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano serves one-in-nine people living in the two counties,” Sherrill said. “We serve 178,000 people every month. About 20 percent of our annual budget comes in between now and the end of the year. So donations are critical right now.”

Donating time as a volunteer is always encouraged.

Retired high school math teacher Ed Bruno knows all about it.

He has been volunteering at the food bank for the past 10 years

“I have always felt that I have been very fortunate,” Bruno said. “As one who has had life go well for him I thought this is a great way to give back. It’s labor. That’s what I have time for right now so, and it just makes you feel good being able to do that.”

Other ways to help include:

“Monetary donations are always accepted online. That would be great. We also need food donations. People can drop off food donations at any grocery store throughout the bay area,” Sherrill said.

