‘We need your help’: CHP investigates fatal Bay Bridge crash

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-car collision that left a motorcyclist dead this weekend.

The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel.

CHP tweeted “Any video footage, license plate information, pictures, or other items of evidentiary value can be submitted to the San Francisco Area office during normal business hours at (415) 557-1094, or through social media.”

This investigation is ongoing.

