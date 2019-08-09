‘We stand prepared’: Security plan in place for this weekend’s Outside Lands festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Outside Lands kicks off its weekend-long festival on Friday and organizers are on high alert, making sure they do everything they can to keep festival goers safe

“You are going to see some officers that will be in tactical gear and that’s a part of our deployment,” said San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott. “We are going to have our SWAT officers that will be deployed here and they will be walking around they will be visible so you’ll see that as well”

Scott said there will be more officers than ever before, as well as private security and there will be more multiple layers of fencing along the perimeter of Golden Gate Park.

“We are enhancing that this year. We want to make sure that our perimeter is tight,” Scott said.

Mayor London Breed also made it clear Thursday that the city has a security plane in place.

“We want the public to know that we stand prepared with a security plan to address what we know are fears that some of the people who plan to attend this concert might have,” the mayor said. “And I want everyone to know that we are prepared to do what we need to do to really address public safety.”

They are expecting 210,000 people here throughout the weekend.

They say they have an evacuation plan in place.

To get emergency alerts for the event, text ‘OUTSIDELANDS’ to 888-777.

