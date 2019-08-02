‘We stand strongly with him’: Max Harris’ family shows support at Ghost Ship Trial

OAKLAND (KRON) — Throughout the Ghost Ship Trial in Oakland, there have been questions surrounding why Max Harris’ family hasn’t been present inside the courtroom.

His aunt clarified Thursday that his family and friends have been in court throughout the trial, some making the trek from the northwest and east coast to show support.

“Max’s family has been present this entire time, as have up to a dozen of his friends and his family within the art community, so we have been there with him and stand really strongly with him,” his aunt said.

She retiterated that the victims remain in the thoughts of Harris and her family.

“The family of the victims remain on are hearts. They’re very much foremost in my prayers and Max’s,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to develop a relationship with some of the families and it’s been really beautiful.”