‘We want justice’: Family demand answers in FBI shooting of Jonathan Cortez

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – In the East Bay, a rally was held for a man killed by an FBI agent last month.

Family and friends of Jonathan Cortez gathered in downtown Oakland to demand answers about what happened.

The FBI says an agent shot Cortez on September 13th shortly before 3:30 pm.

The incident happened on Fruitvale avenue, and federal authorities say Cortez was armed and was wanted for several warrants.

“I love my brother. I will never get to see this person ever in my life again. You guys stole someone I dearly loved,” said sister Marilyn Cortez.

Family members are demanding answers as to what led up to the shooting.

“We still have not received answers from them. We want justice. We want the person involved in the shooting to release the video footage. There was video footage in the store that he was killed we just want answers. I want that video released. We want to know what happened.”

Earlier this month the FBI released a statement saying, “We do not comment on an FBI agent’s status. The review process is thorough, objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The Alameda County District Attorney’s office and the Oakland police department are also investigating this case.