Weather conditions causing major delays for East Bay BART trains

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2013, file photo, Bay Area Rapid Transit passengers wait for a BART train to depart the Fruitvale station in Oakland, Calif. A California transit chief said a man was stabbed to death Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a fight between two men on a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — BART is reporting a major delay in the East Bay due to equipment issues and weather related conditions.

Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center

The delay is between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO directions.

There is a major delay between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on the track and weather related conditions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) December 12, 2019

There is an equipment problem on the track, along with weather related conditions affecting trains, according to BART.

>> Click here for current traffic conditions

No additional details available at this time, check back for updates.