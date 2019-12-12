PLEASANT HILL (KRON) — BART is reporting a major delay in the East Bay due to equipment issues and weather related conditions.
Click here for KRON4’s Weather Center
The delay is between Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO directions.
There is an equipment problem on the track, along with weather related conditions affecting trains, according to BART.
>> Click here for current traffic conditions
No additional details available at this time, check back for updates.
- House passes bill to lower drug prices
- Artist tries 1,000-year time lapse photo of Lake Tahoe
- Weather conditions causing major delays for East Bay BART trains
- Central Valley dog rescued after her head got stuck in a wheel rim
- Police: San Carlos man arrested for hit-and-run after parking spot dispute