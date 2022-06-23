The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for dry conditions to continue Thursday, with warm temperatures persisting across the interior while cooling occurs near the coast. Daytime highs are expected to range from the 60s along the coast to the upper 70s to mid 80s around the bay, while reaching the low to mid 90s in the interior of the East Bay and South Bay.

Overnight lows are expected in the high 50s to low 60s. Conditions may cool slightly as the weekend approaches but should remain above normal.

